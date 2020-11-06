Jerome to Consider Mask Ordinance

JEROME, Idaho (KLXI)-The city of Jerome will consider a mask mandate ordinance next week during a special meeting.

Just as the city of Twin Falls will discuss a proposed ordinance to require citizens to wear masks while in public to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Monday, the Jerome City Council will take up the issue on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a temporary mask mandate. Citizens of Jerome will have a chance to comment on the draft mask ordinance before the special meeting in person or in writing via email to the City Clerk Bernadette Coderniz at bcoderniz@cityofjerome.org. The draft ordinance will be available for review on Monday, November 9, prior to the Tuesday meeting.

The latest push for masks has come on the heels of rising cases of COVID-19 reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the current community risk status from the various health districts across the state. Within the South Central Public Health District the current risk level is still at critical for Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome, Twin Falls, Gooding, and Lincoln counties; Blaine County is at a critical level, but using separate standards, and Camas County is at a moderate risk level.

Gov. Brad Little said more than a week ago that he would leave the decision for mask mandates up to local leadership. The governor also moved Idaho back to Stage 3 of his economic reopening plan that limits the amount of people inside buildings and how many people can attend large gatherings.