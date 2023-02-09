JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new green space to enjoy by next spring when a new park will be completed. The City of Jerome announced construction on a new roughly 17 acre park on the south side of the city will start this spring and take roughly a year to finish.

The new park will be located at 450 East Nez Perce, just east of the Valley Country Store on the corner of Nez Perce and Lincoln Ave. The 17 acre site will include two soccer fields, picnic shelters, a playground, open space, pathways, and restroom facilities. The park will be able to accommodate more playing fields in the future if the need arises. The current design of the park, shown below, is not final, city officials said parts of the layout will change.

Jerome Uses ARPA Money and Help from Urban Renewal to Build New Park

The City said the park will be built using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, about $2.3 million. The Jerome Urban Renewal agency will throw in another $1.5 million dollars for the park infrastructure like roadways, curbing and sidewalks, along with water and sewer. Once the park is finished the Jerome Recreation District will take over ownership and maintenance.

We’re extremely excited to begin this project and help meet the demands of the community for more recreation and open space. While this park will be enjoyed by the entire community, it will be particularly beneficial to the residents who live south of town as the area is largely devoid of any green space,” said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis in a prepared statement. “We believe funding this project is the highest and best use for the ARPA funds received from the federal government. We thank the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency and Jerome Recreation District for the partnership and helping this plan come together.

Jerome is home to about 12,500 people according to latest data from the Unites States Census Bureau. According to the City website, Jerome was founded in 1907 by the Kuhn Brothers and named after Jerome Hill, an investor in the North Side Twin Falls Canal Company. The City was incorporated in March of 1919 and is the seat for Jerome County.

