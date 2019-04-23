Join Volunteers And Plant At Twin Falls Arbor Day Celebration

A number of area businesses are coming together this week to celebrate the importance of sustaining our planet's well-being through efforts to increase the number of trees planted worldwide.

Arbor Day is celebrated every year in the month of April. Here in the Magic Valley, a gathering has been planned for Friday, April 26, at Sunrise Park . Volunteers from Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, Cactus Pete's Resort & Casino and the Recreation Commission will be present to assist with planting new trees, according to a release on the Twin Falls city website.

The community is also invited to help take part in the activity, which will be the city's 21st consecutive celebration. The annual presentation of the Tree City USA Award will also take place. Sunrise Park is located at 350 Madrona Street North.

For further details on this week's event, contact the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation Department, at 208-736-2265.