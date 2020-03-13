JoJo Siwa Show In Boise Postponed Due To Coronavirus

When the announcement that JoJo Siwa was coming to Boise, little girls everywhere could be heard screaming for joy. Now, those girls are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see their idol thanks to the Coronavirus.

Events all over the nation are being postponed or canceled. Jo Jo Siwa has postponed her tour and her appearance in Boise that was supposed to happen on March 28th to June 17th.

According to the Extra Mile Arena where the show will be held, all tickets will be honored at the new show and all ticket holders will be contacted directly about the postponement directly within the next few days. I am not sure if refunds will be issued for those who cannot make the new date. That is something that will have to be determined by the Extra Mile Arena.

The biggest issue I see with this change is that the original show was on a Saturday and the new show will be on a Wednesday. Hopefully there is enough time to make accommodations for the change.

I feel terrible for these little girls who were excited to see JoJo on her D.R.E.A.M Tour. There was apparently a special guest The Belles as well. The good news is there is an already re-scheduled date so the excited children have something to look forward to.