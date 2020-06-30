June 29th Snow Fall Hits Blaine County

Yes, you read that right. Yesterday, June 29th 2020 a decent amount of snow fell near Galena Summit in Blaine County. Mother Nature decided she didn't care that it is officially summer.

Smiley Creek Lodge shared some video of the snow fall yesterday and it looks pretty significant.

I can't say that I have ever built a snowman in the summer time. I swear Olaf is going to pop out of the trees and sing about summer time.

KMVT Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill also shared some footage from the area. You can see just how much snow really fell.

Unfortunately I did not have summer snow storm on my apocalypse BINGO card so I lost that one. It looks like it might be a white fourth of July for some.