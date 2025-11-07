Friends have been sending me pictures of the snow that’s fallen in the mountains. Friends in other parts of the country are also sending me snow pictures, but here in the river valley, we haven’t yet seen a flake. How long will it last? I looked at the long-range (10-day) forecast on Friday morning. It showed rain is expected next weekend, but I’ve seen these forecasts change drastically in a matter of hours, especially one week out, and sometimes for the evening! I have friends who like winter sports (I like watching them on TV), and they want snow and a lot of powder.

Snow is Great Somewhere Else, but Not Here

I’m okay if it falls by the feet at Pomerelle and Sun Valley. I don’t live in either place, and I rarely need to drive there. In fact, never for an appointment. A few times in summer and fall for fun, and that’s it.

Spring Can't Get Here Soon Enough

I don’t like cloudy skies, and I can deal with some rain, and I know we need the moisture, and if it all falls in the mountains and provides plenty of spring runoff, I’m good. I just know it makes me miserable on a snowy day to pull into the parking lot at work. I’m in early enough that we don’t see the contract plow before I get here, and then when I leave, the snow is banked around my car.

Furthermore, I’m not a Florida, Arizona, or California guy, but if someone came along with the right offer…