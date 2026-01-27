This is what snow looks like. This is a refresher. It’s from a sidewalk in front of my sister’s house in western New York State. The land of snow and football heartbreak. She does most of her own shoveling, but it looks like someone assisted with a snow blower. After all, she’ll be 65 in a couple of months, and despite working out two hours a day, that’s a lot of snow!

I'm Shocked that it snows in January

Some are trying to blame man-made climate change for the storm that blew across two-thirds of the continental United States. My response would be it’s the usual sky-is-falling hyperventilation from liberals who would like to impose a control grid on humanity. I grew up where my sister lives, through most of the 1960s, all the 1970s, and often visited in the 1980s. Cold and big storms are nothing new.

Chill Out, We'll See Snow Again

I’m like a lot of people. Climate changes. Think of the Little Ice Age. It appears people had very little to do with that extended cold snap, but even then, there were some mild winters interspersed. And it varied around the world. Like the variation we’re seeing here. It’s quite a contrast to what we experienced nine years ago, but it’s the extremes that build an average. Normal is a TV meteorologist term, and there’s no such thing. In three weeks, the pressure system could collapse, and we could get hit with a few haymakers. Keep the heavy coat. You know you’ll need it again.