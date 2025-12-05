If you’re going to claim that global warming is making Idaho hotter in winter, then you’ll probably need some airtight evidence. A website called Stacker has a story about the 10 hottest (or warmest from another perspective) Decembers on record. Two have been in this decade.

The Idea is to Blame You

That might convince you that our excessive carbon use is the culprit, ruining your ski season, but I see this in a different light. Only one of those years is in the top five (fifth), and the list is chock-full of years from a bygone era, including number one from 1917. Woodrow Wilson was President, there were only a few automobiles on the road, and no major paved roads east to west. Radio wasn’t yet commercially launched, and our smokestack industries were relegated to a few cities around the Great Lakes. Much of the world was still primitive.

I’ve made the argument that we’ve made great scientific strides in how we measure temperature, and the granola-chomping left could use the same approach, but then they would be contradicting some of the feedback they’ve given me in the past. In other words, they will only borrow my argument when it buttresses their claims.

What Science Does Tell Us

Climate does change. The science they insist we trust (unless it’s an argument over what’s a man or woman) claims climate swings have been a constant in planetary history. And in my own lifetime, I’ve seen wild swings year-to-year. I survived a massive snowstorm one Christmas, followed by 50 degrees and rain the following year. The year after the rainy day, it was below zero. All of those were made while in high school in the 1970s, when predictions about a pending ice age were all the rage.