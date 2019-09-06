Juveniles Injured in Two-vehicle Crash in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile not wearing a seat belt was thrown from a vehicle in a two-vehicle crash in Canyon County Thursday evening.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 8:24 p.m. at an intersection near Caldwell between two sedans. Omar Flores, 18 of Caldwell was headed north on one street in a Nissan Sentra while Dalton Bosier, 26, of Greenleaf was headed south in a Ford Focus. ISP says Bosier started to turn left and was hit by Flores. One of the juvenile passengers in Flores' car was ejected because they had not been wearing a seat belt.

Bosier's car overturned and ended up on its top in the middle of the road. The juvenile that was thrown from the car and another juvenile passenger along with Flores were taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.