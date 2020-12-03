Kelly Anthon is Another Rising Idaho Political Star

Southern Idaho has some political clout. The new State Senate Majority Leader comes from the Mini-Cassia region. Kelly Anthon has roots in Declo and works in Rupert. His name hadn’t publicly surfaced as a potential candidate to fill the Majority Leader position. Over in the House of Representatives, Speaker Scott Bedke will retain his leadership role. Bedke is from Oakley.

The region hasn’t had quite so much influence since the days of Dean Cameron and Maxine Bell. Bell retired and Cameron moved into a cabinet seat. He had served in the Senate and she was a veteran of the House.

I’ve predicted in the past we could see Anthon some day in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the retirement of Mike Simpson.

Anthon’s rise through the Senate is meteoric. He was appointed to fill Cameron’s seat during the waning days of Governor Butch Otter’s administration. This after practicing law and managing the city government in Rupert.

I’ve predicted in the past we could see Anthon some day in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the retirement of Mike Simpson.

While the population growth in the Boise metropolitan area is expected to shift considerable political power, the current leadership in the legislature will maintain some geographic balance.

Anthon has been a semi-regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. He has been a tremendous asset for one Gold Star Family I know in Rupert. The family speaks highly of his efforts to annually honor the memory of SGT. Christopher Workman. The Sergeant was a Rupert native killed at war.

Senator Anthon sends along a message. He’ll be joining us on-air as soon as he gets some time away from organizational meetings.