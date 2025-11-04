I don’t hold politicians responsible for what their supporters say, and we’ve all said some stupid things in life. But when a supporter suggests your political opponents should be shot, then perhaps you can take a few seconds to remind people we don’t do politics that way in Idaho. If you remain silent, it makes some of us wonder if you condone killing your opponents.

Silence from Some Could Mean Agreement

This story begins with two Republican legislative leaders being invited to speak at a fundraiser sponsored by their fellow Republicans in Bonneville County. Mike Moyle is Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives. Kelly Anthon is the Idaho Senate pro tempore. Some of the opposition in their own party took offense at the two men offering insight into the workings of the legislature. Never mind, they’re in leadership roles with good vantage points; some of the complainers also speak at fundraising events. Politicians don’t get paid for these appearances.

There was the usual sniping on social media, and then some fellow from Hagerman said the speakers at the event should be shot. I understand he received a visit from the Idaho State Police.

We're Absolutely Going Down the Wrong Road

A professor of mine once said that France never recovered from its revolution. They cycle through Prime Ministers quarterly, and 236 years later, are on something called the Fifth Republic. In contrast, after our revolution, we eventually created a constitution and system that ensured stability for 80 years. The timeline was broken in a war that cost 600,000 lives. Over the last 160 years, we’ve been blessed with a modicum of quiet, despite a massive economic meltdown and a pair of world wars. Now it appears people are salivating for another bloody round.

I’ve been on the receiving end of the vitriol. Much of it from the shallow end of the gene pool. On occasion, the threats have bordered on violent, and some have been explicit. I’m starting to think some time behind bars for these knuckle-draggers would work as a deterrent. However, a simpler approach would be for their political leaders to appeal for calm. Don’t hold your breath.