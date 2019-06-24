Kids Can Swim And Watch Hotel Transylvania 3 In Twin Falls

This week's movie and swim night at the Twin Falls City Pool features the third installment of a Dracula-inspired animated comedy that first hit theaters in 2012.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is again hosting a number of all age-appropriate, swim and movie events, that gives adults and kids the chance to cool off and enjoy a poolside film. Hotel Transylvania 3, which is rated G and contains some light "rude humor, is this Saturday's scheduled movie. The film was originally released in theaters in July of 2018.

This summer, the Splash N Flicks in Twin Falls will feature some great kid-friendly films, such as "How To Train Your Dragon," and "Moana," as well as a couple of movie geared toward the older kids and adults, like "The Meg," and "Jaws."

Those who possess passes can enjoy free admission to the event, and for those without, the cost is $4.00 (60 and over), $5.00 (18-59), $4.00 (12-17), $3 (3-11) and two and under are free.

For more information regarding event's at the Twin Falls City Pool, click here.