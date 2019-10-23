Kids Trick Or Treating Could Get Criminal Charges In Some States

This has to be one of the craziest things I have ever heard and I want to know if you think this is a good idea or a bad idea. Some states across the country are warning children if they trick or treat past 8 p.m. they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

I think maybe this has gotten a little out of hand. Cities in Virginia have made a law that any child who is trick or treating past 8 p.m. are subject to a category 4 misdemeanor, a $500 fine or 6 months in jail. Some cities have made it a category 4 misdemeanor if a child over the age of 12 goes trick or treating at all.

This isn't exclusive to Virginia, some cities in California, Mississippi, Alabama, Illinois and Maryland have similar stipulations. Some involve masks, some state that a child can't dress up as a member of the clergy, others ban silly string unless you want a $1,000 fine.

Is it just me or have these states taken it a little too far? I don't know why 13-year-old children aren't allowed to trick or treat. That doesn't make a lot of sense to me as long as they aren't hurting anything. Kids should be allowed to be kids for as long as they want.