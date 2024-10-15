Kimberly Idaho School Bus Forced Off the Road

I wrote last week that we’re in a dangerous epidemic. People are passing stopped school buses in record numbers in southern Idaho. Some days, some districts have almost half a dozen violations. One of the most egregious occurred in Kimberly on the morning of October 15th. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a careless driver.



A bus was forced to the shoulder of the road. You can hear the shock in the voice of the startled bus driver, and I don’t blame her for the prayer.

Someone is going to get killed. A child. Are people really that callous?

The transportation director from the Kimberly School System was on my radio show last week. At that point, they had seen nearly three dozen violations in under two months of school.

A bus driver from Buhl wrote me and said the district had seen five violations on one recent day.

People are in a hurry, we get that. We often feel pressed for time. But the real problem would be drivers staring at their telephones. I’m writing this on a Tuesday. This morning a state trooper told me phones are a major contributor to traffic accidents, and Idaho is having a deadly fall. Could you live the rest of your life knowing that you crushed someone’s baby beneath the wheels of your car or truck?

Maybe we need to increase the fines. Maybe we need to start locking people up. Does that sound harsh? If this keeps up, someone is going to end up locked away for showing a depraved indifference to young life.

