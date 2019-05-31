Knights of Columbus Sponsor Father’s Day Dinner in Twin Falls

Dad doesn’t get the same respect as Mom. Restaurants are packed Mother’s Day. Not so much on Father’s Day. He’s expected to accept it like a man. Men like meat. They like steak. Why not finally give Dad his reward. Take him to a tri-tip dinner.

The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring an event on Saturday, June 15 .

The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring an event on Saturday, June 15, the eve of Father’s Day. At the parish hall across the street from St. Edward the Confessor Church. It begins at 6 p.m. For $25 you get dinner and adult beverages are included. Children ten and under eat free. There will also be music.

This is one of the two largest yearly fundraisers for Knights Council 1416. The other takes place at the Twin Falls County Fair. Money raised supports multiple programs in the community, including scholarships and assistance for Stanton Healthcare.

The chef is working during the dinner, allowing you to have a juicy piece of steak fresh off the grill. Tickets are available at the door or from members of the Knights of Columbus in Twin Falls.