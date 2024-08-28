Why You Should Eat Local at the Twin Falls County Fair

I vote for the 4-H kitchen. While I like corndogs, and the fast food served by the Knights of Columbus, the 4-H stand is my favorite. I had lunch there for one year and was most impressed by the French fries—hot and crispy on the outside, and soft inside. The booth is busy, so I’ll wager a lot of other people think the same thing.

Over at the Council 1416 hamburger stand, the Knights of Columbus have varying ideas on the level of crispy fries. Trust me, every guy in the tent has a different approach to preparing fries. I worked at the fry station for one year, and all the other fellows wanted to offer advice on preparation. None of it matched. The fires are still good, but on some days the crispiness will be different than on others.

If I recall, the Knights from Buhl serve fish. It’s a Catholic thing.

What I would like to point out is that all of these organizations use the fair as a major fundraiser. For many, it covers operating expenses year-round. And the cost of renting the space isn’t cheap.

These are not-for-profit organizations, and they do great work in our county. Much of it takes place behind the scenes. Can you help them in their efforts?

For many people, the fair is the one time of year (minus Thanksgiving and Christmas), when they can eat without guilt, and you know you’re going to walk it off. You can return to garden salad starting next week.

