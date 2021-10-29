La Herradura Grill Food Truck In Twin Falls Slinging Some Seriously Good Food

La Herradura Grill in Twin Falls is located in the Quales parking lot at 1730 Kimberly Road and they are slinging some amazing food. I am not exactly sure when they opened up, they just kind of showed up one day but man their food is tasty.

If you are looking for some seriously good authentic Mexican food you need to check out this food truck. I am not even sure how mobile it is because I have never seen it anywhere else but it's great where it is at.

On the menu us a variety of street tacos for $1.75 a piece which is pretty reasonable if you ask me. They also have these spicy shredded beef tacos that are grilled called quesabirrias. I am not sure what that means but it looks and sounds delicious.

And for those who really enjoy hot Cheetos, they have a burrito just for you. A carne asada hot Cheeto burrito and it is huge.

That is just part of their pretty extensive menu. If you want to know more information about them you can follow them on their social media platforms. You can give them a call at (208) 420-2800.

They are currently open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11 pm, Sunday noon to 8 pm and closed Wednesdays. I will be going back to try all the different things on their menu. Mexican food is my favorite.

