Lagoon Amusement Park Opens For 2020 Season With Restrictions

Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah has opened for the 2020 season with a few safety restrictions. These restrictions will increase safety for visitors and speed up entry into the park. Lagoon posted on their website last week their opening date, plans, and updated guest policy guidelines:

To maintain social distancing, avoid crowding at the Park entrance, and achieve capacity limitations, an online reservation system has been implemented.

To enter the park, guests must make a reservation prior to arriving. At the time of reservation, tickets may be purchased online. Other guidelines include the requirement that all guests wear a mask upon entry of the park and all single rider lines designed to fill empty seats have been eliminated. Ground markers and signs have been placed around the park to help remind visitors of safety rules. Hand sanitizer stations can also be found at all rides, park entry, and food locations. Lagoon is home to many great roller coasters including: Cannibal, Wicked, Colossus, and the old white roller-coaster.

Along with the numerous roller coasters and other fun rides, Lagoon-A-Beach is open.

Other local family fun locations have been opening as coronavirus restriction begin to ease up. Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls has opened and the Roaring Springs Water Park in Boise has officially opened. Roaring Springs has a new water-slide, called Snake River Run, for visitors this year.