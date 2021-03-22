The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah just opened on weekends for the 2021 season and just in time for families on Spring Break. Mother Nature isn't as accommodating though and the weather isn't looking to be ideal for Idahoans looking to head south for some roller coaster fun. On the bright side, Lagoon has made access to the park easier this year and will no longer be requiring online ticket reservations in advance of your visit to the park. Lagoon is only open weekends until June when they will open full time.

I love going to Lagoon and some of my favorite rides are Cannibal, Wicked, Colossus, Rattlesnake Rapids, and Roller Coaster (which just turned 100 years old).

I was looking forward to a new roller coaster ride at Lagoon this year, but apparently it has been delayed for up to a few years. Lagoon is keeping quiet on the progress of the new coaster, previously named 'Primordial'. Now it looks like there will be a new name for the ride, which isn't uncommon according to Screamscape. They say the trademark for the name was abandoned in September. Construction began in 2018 and was originally slated to be finished for the 2020 season. You can see the actual current status of the roller coaster in a YouTube video from

As you can see in the video, the ride is far from done and hardly recognizable as a roller coaster. I found a concept video on YouTube of what the final product could look like, including water, interactive projections, tunnels, and of course a big surprise drop. This video is only a concept though and not what the actual coaster might end up being.