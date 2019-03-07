Latest Video Of Shoshone Falls Is A Beautiful One

The Shoshone Falls aren't really 'roaring' right now, especially compared to how they will be in about a month, but they are still a beautiful sight to see. In years past the water flows have been increased in late April or early May. That's when the water really roars!

Debbie London Photography went down to the Shoshone Falls on Saturday and got a great video of the current waterfall conditions. There is a good flow coming over the falls right now and since it isn't roaring it is actually pretty calming and peaceful.

If you are worried about road conditions down the grade or how the waterfall really looks, there is a live video feed of the Shoshone Falls you can check any time you want. Bonus video below if you've never seen the Shoshone Falls at full flow - it is insane!