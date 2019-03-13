Law Changing Idaho Wilderness Boundaries Signed by Pres. Trump

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Legislation signed into law Tuesday by President Donald Trump has parts written by Sen. Mike Crapo that will change the wilderness area boundaries in Owyhee County. The Office of U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, a Republican, announced the signing of the Natural Resources Management Act containing a section written by Sen. Crapo that had widespread support from area ranchers, conservationists, tribes and other groups.

Sen. Mike Crapo

“The collaboration among the Shoshone-Paiute tribes, recreational groups, conservationists, ranchers, local residents, elected leaders and others is working to preserve the cultural, environmental and economic future of those who have lived in Owyhee County for generations,” said Sen. Crapo in a prepared statement. “The changes signed into law today by President Trump reflect the original intent of the members of the Owyhee Initiative, and ensures those who have accessed public lands for generations in the Owyhees will continue to do so, while also continuing to maintain preservation measures. President Trump’s signature on S. 47 is a major milestone, and I will continue to work with each of the local interests to ensure full and complete implementation of the Owyhee Initiative laws.”

In 2009 Senator Crapo introduced the Owyhee Initiative Implementation Act to help, by legal means, reach concusses among stakeholders locally and nationally "to promote cultural, economic and environmental health in southwest Idaho."