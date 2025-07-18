Can We Agree on What Makes Idaho Great?

What is your favorite spot in Idaho? I had a conversation on air this week with three employees of the Idaho Fish and Game. They often work in the backcountry, having grown up hunting and fishing in the wild. They had three different answers. Later, I thought about what they said, and it struck me that my answer to the question is subject to change. Because some places match a current mood, and I still keep seeing new places.

You need to take a road trip this summer. Credit Bill Colley. You need to take a road trip this summer. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

I cited C.J. Strike Reservoir on the show, but afterward mentioned the St. Joe River near St. Maries. That’s the thing about Idaho, it has an amazing variety. One of their former coworkers once told me Idaho is four states in one.

attachment-ID 4 loading...

Everyone Needs to Take a Road Trip

I can be driving down a road, passing through a small town, and think this is the place I would like to live. An hour later, I’ve thought that at least two more times.

The record number of people moving here would make it clear this isn’t an internal secret, but there are still many places Americans from other states have never heard of, much less seen.

Bruneau Canyon is from the Land of the Lost. Credit Bill Colley. Bruneau Canyon is from the Land of the Lost. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

See it in Person, and Save the Memories

I’ve made it a 10-year mission to not only see as much as I could, but to photograph what I was seeing. Then I’ve shared the images with friends around the country. It puts me there is a comment I received from a deacon at my former church in Delaware. The highest point in his county is 44 feet above sea level. A county dump. A friend in suburban St. Louis peppered me with questions about fishing.

Don’t take it for granted. We’re living in a land of dreams.

Near Riggins, or not far away. Credit Bill Colley. Near Riggins, or not far away. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

