‘You can trust the man who wears the star’ was a popular commercial jingle when I was a kid. The slogan was used by Texaco gas stations, which played on the image of Texas Rangers, among the most famous lawmen in American history. The star has long been a feature of law enforcement nationwide.

A Return to Tradition

We could see a return to the traditional look in Twin Falls County. What you’re seeing in the picture are prototypes of what could be adopted. Sheriff Jack Johnson dropped by our studios today and shared the possible new look. Deputies would wear the silver outline, while the command staff would wear the gold outline.

Count me impressed by the look. Uniforms and uniform accessories can play an important role in agency morale.

Here’s another idea. Should local deputies be topped off with a cowboy hat? In many western states, it’s also a tradition, and several of our sheriffs in Idaho already have Stetsons on their heads.

It Would be a Sharp Look

In my opinion, these changes would make deputies very identifiable, just as the Idaho State Police are quickly recognized by their black uniforms.

Sheriff Johnson explained there hasn’t been a final decision.

More Deputies Could Clean up the County

On another topic related to his office, the county jail is bursting at the seams, and deputies have made two massive recent drug busts. More drugs could be taken off the streets with more deputies, and 90 percent of the inmates in the county lockup face felony counts.

A growing county would suggest that staffing and jail space must also increase.

