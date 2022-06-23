New K9 Joins Magic Valley Fish and Game Team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new dog is in town to help Magic Valley wildlife managers enforce laws and help with search and rescue. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game introduced Riley, a two-year-old chocolate lab that will begin training with his handler, Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling. Riley will help detect wildlife, search for evidence, and help with search and rescue efforts when needed. The pup joins three other K9s in other parts of the state with Idaho Fish and Game. “The Department’s goal is to eventually have a K-9 officer in every region,” according to Stirling, “the dogs have shown themselves to be a very effective enforcement tool, which makes our jobs of detecting wildlife violations more efficient.” Riley will also interact with the public. The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation has helped fund the K9 program to buy equipment for dogs and their handlers.

