Law Firm Identifies This Career As Most Dangerous In Twin Falls

Do you consider your Idaho occupation as being particularly dangerous? I've worked jobs that have been classified as carrying a high injury risk, but never have I been employed in either of the top three fields considered most dangerous by a national law firm.

Idahoans work hard and play hard. Hunting, fishing, factory, construction, logging, and mining are all abundantly available careers in the Gem State. Some of these careers require workers to put themselves directly in harm's way every time they clock in.

Prior to getting back into writing and broadcasting in Twin Falls, I worked as a staffing supervisor on the floor at Chobani in Twin Falls. I worked with a family friend in construction and roofing in the Magic Valley, and I've held a dispatch position at a Twin Falls auto parts warehouse that required a great deal of heavy lifting and navigating catwalks. I know a thing or two about workforce dangers.

Those who fulfill career duties in the industries of fishing, hunting, and logging are the most at risk for serious injury, according to invictuslawpc.com. Baiting animal traps in the wild, and operating heavy machinery and dangerous tools cause a large percentage of workforce injuries annually, according to invictuslawpc.com. Other fields that made the top 10 list include roofing, construction, pilots, waste workers, iron and steelworkers, agricultural, and mining.

Do you work in one of these fields in southern Idaho? If so, do you agree with this list?

