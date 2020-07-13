Video: Things Cowboys Don’t Say!

A farmer I know told me people think he’s gruff even when he’s being friendly. I had a conversation with him over the weekend. The guy has been my best friend since first grade. I know when he's being facetious or making a satirical observation but people who’ve known him for only a short period of time sometimes appear almost afraid of the man.

your feelings might well be hurt. On the other hand, if it saved your life you should be pleased

He has been doing business with the same farm credit office for 39 years. Recently the outfit hired a woman straight out of college to be his main contact. When he calls she can’t seem to give a straight answer or come to a conclusion. Instead, she stumbles and repeats the sound, “Uh”.

���She sounds like she’s auditioning for a phone sex job,” he told me. He also got in touch with her boss and said the same thing. The boss has known my buddy for over 30 years and wasn’t offended.

There’s a bluntness to people who work in agricultural related fields. They don’t have time to finesse their words and the jobs are often dangerous. If someone yelled, “Hey, idiot! Get out of the road,” as you wandered onto a busy Interstate, your feelings might well be hurt. On the other hand, if it saved your life you should be pleased. Even if you didn’t get a lengthy and polite explanation of the danger before the warning.

Over the weekend I also came across the video below. Things Cowboys Don’t Say is the title. If you know anyone handling cattle, you’ll understand!