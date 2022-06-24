Fourth of July is fast approaching and soon many of us will be celebrating with family, on a lake, cooking out, and blowing things up to celebrate the greatest country on Earth. There are many ways to celebrate, but the important part is to show your love for this great country and appreciate the freedom that we have that others do not. There are multiple ways to show how patriotic you are. You can fly a flag in front of your house, serve the country by joining the military, thank a veteran for their service, or even wear the American flag. When it comes to being a patriotic state, which states do it better than the rest, and which states need to show more American pride?

What States Are the Most Patriotic?

When it comes to being patriotic, it is hard to rate. Many of us are proud Americans, but some states are more diverse and may not have as many residents that are true Americans. To rank which states are the most patriotic, there are multiple categories but the two main ones are military engagement and civic engagement. According to WalletHub, the most patriotic state is Alaska. They're ranked number one in military engagement and number twelve in civic engagement. Number two was Montana, with Virginia rounding out the top three. As far as the least patriotic states, the worst one was Arkansas, with New York and Rhode Island rounding out the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Patriotic State?

Idaho broke the top twenty, coming in at 19 as the most patriotic state. It ranked 18 in both categories of military engagement and civic engagement. One thing about this list that was interesting is that it showed the top five states and bottom five states in the percent of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. New Jersey had the highest percentage, with Arkansas being the lowest. To check out the full breakdown and the subcategories, make sure to click on the link in the paragraph above.

While Idaho may not be in the top five or ten, we are more patriotic than more than half of the country. As the Fourth of July approaches, let your flags fly, bellow out the anthem, blow some stuff up and celebrate being an American the best way your know-how. From Alaska to Arkansas, the important part is it takes all the states to make this country and every American should have patriotic pride to live in this country. U-S-A!

