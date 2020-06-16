Letting Weeds Get Out Of Control Could Get You A Fine

I am not sure if I am the only one but weeds seem to be growing faster and with vengeance this year. Or maybe I am just more aware of it this year because I almost got a fine last year. If you let weeds get out of control you could end up with a fine.

Last year I almost got fined for having weeds in the sidewalk in front of my house. I wasn't aware I had to take care of it, now that I know it won't happen again. I got a warning and never got fined because we fixed the problem. If you don't fix it after the warning you could get a fine.

Noxious weeds that get out of control like dandelions, different types of thistles, poison hemlock are just a few of the weeds on the list that could get you into trouble. For a full list you can click here. If you are having a hard time taking care of the weeds you can also ask for assistance through the Weed Bureau. Yes, it is a thing.

Getting overwhelmed by yard work is easy to do. Even though I am working from home I still struggle with my chores. If you have someone in your neighborhood that is struggling with weed control you can also file a complaint and the Weed Bureau will go and check out the situation. I had no idea there were so many weed types in the area. I am overwhelmed just looking at the list.