Lincoln County Fair And Rodeo Is Happening

The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo for 2020 is still happening. On July 17th the fun begins and runs through Sunday July 26th.

There are a ton of things happening this year. Starting Friday July 17th at 6:30 p.m. mini bull riding kicks off the series of events for the week. According to the calendar on the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Facebook page, there will be more mini bull riding on Saturday July 18th, a horse show on Monday, dairy show Tuesday and more excitement throughout the week.

I am not sure what an ATV rodeo is but I might have to check it out. That happens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 22nd. The parade will also be happening on Thursday July 23rd and more rodeo events and 4H events throughout the week. The market animal sale will happen Saturday July 25th.

Apparently this year after the rodeo on Friday July 24th Health Clark will be performing a concert. There are seriously so many things going on that it is going to be hard to make it to all of them. Dang work and responsibilities. It looks like a blast though.

I have never been to an antique tractor pull either. That happens Sunday July 26th the end the evening. Sounds like a great way to end over a week long full of fun and excitement for the entire family.