New Cafe Opens North of Shoshone on Highway 75

New Cafe Opens North of Shoshone on Highway 75

Headed north to the mountains and want something hot to drink or feeling a little hungry? Check out the new Tumbleweed Cafe just four miles north of Shoshone on State Highway 75. The Tumbleweed opened in early February in the area known locally as Midway, just off the highway.

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Tumbleweed Opens in Lincoln County on State Highway 75

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Want a coffee? They got it. Want a hot sandwich? Yup, that's on the menu too. Oh, what about soup? Yeah, that's there too along with a number of other tasty things. According to their Facebook page and menu, there are a number of breakfast and lunch items to choose from. To get the day going the Tumbleweed has bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and burritos. If you want to go light on the carbs you can order a breakfast bowl.

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Locally Sourced Bread and Treats for the Kids

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Visitors can build their own made from local bread or get one of their specialties. Try what the Tumbleweed calls "grown-up grilled cheese" or the Sawtooth Sammy loaded with two kinds of cheese, ham, bacon, and tomatoes all grilled up. There is a kid's menu too with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, quesadillas, and good old grilled cheese.

Specialty Hot Sandwiches and More Offered at the Tumbleweed Cafe

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...


The Tumbleweed also features daily specials you won't find on the menu. Earlier this week you could get a BBQ beef sandwich. In the past, they've served up a Philly cheesesteak and specialty soups. The Tumbleweed also features some very colorful drinks, both hot and cold. One is called strawberry banana Italian cream soda, another is called the 'Northern Lights' Italian cream soda.

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Tumbleweed Cafe Hours

The cafe is currently open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on weekends and Mondays. According to their Facebook page, they may be closed for special catering events in their lounge. You can follow them on social media or call (208) 789-9610

Courtesy Tumbleweed Cafe
loading...

Disrespectful Things Every Idahoan Does in Church

Church is a judgment-free zone. Every person who enters any church in Idaho should feel welcome and loved, but that doesn't mean anything goes inside those hallowed walls.
Filed Under: food, Lincoln County, Tumbleweed Cafe
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX