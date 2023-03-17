Headed north to the mountains and want something hot to drink or feeling a little hungry? Check out the new Tumbleweed Cafe just four miles north of Shoshone on State Highway 75. The Tumbleweed opened in early February in the area known locally as Midway, just off the highway.

Tumbleweed Opens in Lincoln County on State Highway 75

Want a coffee? They got it. Want a hot sandwich? Yup, that's on the menu too. Oh, what about soup? Yeah, that's there too along with a number of other tasty things. According to their Facebook page and menu, there are a number of breakfast and lunch items to choose from. To get the day going the Tumbleweed has bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and burritos. If you want to go light on the carbs you can order a breakfast bowl.

Locally Sourced Bread and Treats for the Kids

Visitors can build their own made from local bread or get one of their specialties. Try what the Tumbleweed calls "grown-up grilled cheese" or the Sawtooth Sammy loaded with two kinds of cheese, ham, bacon, and tomatoes all grilled up. There is a kid's menu too with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, quesadillas, and good old grilled cheese.

Specialty Hot Sandwiches and More Offered at the Tumbleweed Cafe

The Tumbleweed also features daily specials you won't find on the menu. Earlier this week you could get a BBQ beef sandwich. In the past, they've served up a Philly cheesesteak and specialty soups. The Tumbleweed also features some very colorful drinks, both hot and cold. One is called strawberry banana Italian cream soda, another is called the 'Northern Lights' Italian cream soda.

Tumbleweed Cafe Hours

The cafe is currently open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on weekends and Mondays. According to their Facebook page, they may be closed for special catering events in their lounge. You can follow them on social media or call (208) 789-9610

