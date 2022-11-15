Buck Left to Waste in Lincoln County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley wildlife managers want to track down the person responsible for shooting and leaving to waste a mule deer buck in Lincoln County. The animal was found in hunting Unit 52 east of Black Butte along a Bureau of Land Management road and is suspected of being shot sometime between November 9 or the morning of 10th, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Investigating conservation officers were able to determine the buck was killed with a muzzleloader, but other evidence is limited. “We don’t have much information to go on about this incident” said Conservation Officer Cody Smith, “which is why we ask the public for their assistance. Often someone knows or hears something that can help us understand the circumstances surrounding the killing, and in this case, waste of game.” At the time there was an open muzzleloader hunt ongoing in the unit. Idaho Fish and Game says people that may know something can call Conservation Officer Alex Head at (208) 320-8877 or Conservation Officer Cody Smith at (208) 539-4416, or leave a tip at Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.

