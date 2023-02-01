Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Get our free mobile app

They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.

Dean Diamond isn’t for sale. The Jerome County farmer is among the leading voices in opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It would cover portions of Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. It’s just one of three projects proposed across the Magic Valley. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in Idaho who supports the idea. County commissioners and state legislators from across southern Idaho are speaking in a chorus against the placement of the massive turbines, which would be in the neighborhood of 750 feet tall.

Diamond appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. I’m posting a link to our conversation. For my corporate peeps reading this, I haven’t posted to our YouTube channel because it’s so little used, nobody appears to remember the password! You’ll have to live with my humble Rumble page.

The reason I’m posting the sound is to share the passionate opposition. We took our first call about 10 minutes into the hour. Then there was a deluge. For anyone who didn’t hear it live, I offer this as evidence the public is engaged, the public is angry and the public demands to be heard.

By the way, after the show I came across this related link.