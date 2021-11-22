Living Nativity In Twin Falls Celebrating Another Year Dec 16-18

The Living Nativity Scene in Twin Falls is about ready to go for another year. Barring any complications, the event will be held from December 16th through December 18th. It is one of the coolest things I have ever had the pleasure of seeing firsthand

Event Details

The Living Nativity of Twin Falls will be held from December 16th through December 18th, which is a Thursday through Saturday. The event each night begins at 6:30 pm and runs until 8:30 pm. Make sure you dress warm because you never know what the weather is going to be like and it is an outdoor event. You may be standing in line for a while to get through it. Each year they have people riding camels and donkeys, there is usually hot chocolate and all the volunteers remain in character the entire time.

Everyone is welcome

The event is technically free. The family and volunteers who put this together do ask that you bring a canned food item that will benefit local food pantries. The event is a walk-through and a fully immersive event. If you are unable to walk you will be able to drive along the area and see it from the road.

Where is it located

Living Nativity is located at 1267 Madrona St N in Twin Falls. Those who are unable to walk can drive down Galena Drive to see more of the event.

Mark your calendars this is an event you are not going to want to miss. And again, dress warm it is all outdoors.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born