Lost Job To COVID? Twin Falls Dentist Offers Free Services In Oct

If you or someone you know lost your job or dental insurance due to the Coronavirus, a Twin Falls oral practice is offering free services in the month of October.

Southern Idaho has seen its share of layoffs due to COVID-19. The pandemic has dealt an irreversible financial blow to many businesses throughout the Magic Valley, which have cost thousands of Idahoans their jobs. For many families across the state, dental and medical coverage no longer exists.

Mint Dental Care, which is located at 1415 N. Fillmore, Suite 701 in Twin Falls, provides general dentistry. Services include x-rays, cleanings, cosmetic corrections, reconstruction, crowns, implants, fillings and more. In the month of October, Dr. Chase Funk and his hygiene team are offering some of these services free of charge to those directly affected by the pandemic.

Anyone who has suffered a job loss that has resulted in the loss of dental coverage, or who has been financially impacted in other ways, can contact the team, at 208-735-1415, to schedule an appointment. Services being offered as part of this free gesture this month include cleanings, x-rays and exams.

Mint Dental Care office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 5 PM, and Friday 8 AM to 1 PM. Appointments are being accepted over the phone.

Dr. Funk is originally from Hansen, Idaho, and currently resides in Twin Falls with his wife and three kids. He earned his Doctorate degree at Creighton University in Nebraska, and is a member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.