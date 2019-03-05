Magic Valley Arts Council Plans Free Film Screening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – What’s better than pizza and a movie? Answer: Free pizza and a movie.

The Magic Valley Arts Council , Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service is planning the Indie Lens Pop-Up Free Film Screening of “The Providers” on Wednesday.

The party begins at 6 p.m. with a free slice of pizza for each participant, followed by the movie at 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

According to the Arts Council the film, which runs just under an hour, will be a moderated discussion led by Dr. Nicole Halverson, Dr. Donald Pica and Dr. David McClusky.

Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, The Providers follows three “country doctors” in New Mexico at clinics offering care to all, regardless of ability to pay. As their personal struggles at times reflect those of their patients, the providers work to reach rural Americans who would otherwise be left without healthcare.

The film is produced by Laura Green and Ann Moot-Levin. For more information, visit the Magic Valley Arts Council or call 734-2787.