Open House Planned for New Art Exhibit in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The public is invited to an open house to view the work of Magic Valley artists at a new exhibit opening in September.

The exhibit – called “The Art of Teaching” and sponsored by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, and CapEd Credit Union – will feature the work of area school art teachers and their students, as well from Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and other artists.

The exhibit will be on display during National Arts Education Week, with the open house planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Refreshments will be available.

The Artists

According to information provided by the Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield is a photographic artist working in the Magic Valley, who got involved with photography when he first used his dad’s Polaroid camera. Now, 46 years later, he has plenty of artistic works under his belt that shows his deep and abiding passion for photography.

The other artists featured in the exhibit include Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.

The Art of Teaching is on display through Nov. 2. For more information, visit www.magicvalleyartscouncil.orgor call 208-734-2787.