Magic Valley Brewing Opening In Downtown Twin Falls

Magic Valley Brewing is based out of Buhl, but they have decided to expand to Downtown Twin Falls. We are so excited!

The tap room will open up in Downtown Twin Falls but we are not exactly sure as to when yet. They are currently working on it and will give us updates as they become available. They will be located at 125 Main Avenue West.

If you have never checked out Magic Valley Brewing in Buhl, it is located at 208 Broadway Ave and they are open Wednesday through Sunday. They locally brew beer and they offer some pub food in Buhl.

I have heard great things about their food in Buhl. The best part is that they said they are going to have a modified version of their existing menu in Twin Falls. That means great beer, great food and great atmosphere in addition to all the amazing things that area already available in Downtown Twin Falls.

I have had Magic Valley Brewing beer at events like Beer Fest and I have been very impressed. I love that we are expanding in the Downtown Twin Falls area. I can't wait to see when they finally open their doors in Downtown Twin. For now I guess I will just have to go to Buhl to have their beer and some of their delicious food options. Pub food is the best.