Magic Valley Cinema 13 Offering Discounted Halloween Movies

Halloween movies are some of my favorites and right now you can see them on the big screen at Magic Valley Cinema 13.

Starting on Friday October 16th, they will be showing Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus! Two of my favorite Halloween movies of all time. I am not sure if Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie of a Christmas movie, that is a debate for another day.

Discounted prices are pretty awesome. Adult tickets are only $5 and kids and seniors are $3. I don't know about you but I watch both of these movies every year so watching them on the big screen would be epic.

Nightmare Before Christmas airs on Friday at 4:25 p.m., 6:55 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus airs at 4:20 p.m. 6:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. You can get tickets online and a face mask is required.

I think this is a brilliant way for movie theaters to play classic movies and Halloween movies because the opportunity to see them on the big screen is so rare now. I can imagine Jack Skellington looks phenomenal on a big screen and sounds fantastic with the surround sound.

You can check the Magic Valley Cinema 13 Facebook page for more information on other Halloween classics they are going to be showing. I imagine some scarier movies are headed our way the closer to Halloween we get.