When I watched the video, I wondered how we would handle this in Idaho. Probably the same way. I don’t believe Idaho Fish and Game would approve of shooting a bear on a utility pole. You can watch the YouTube short video by clicking here. It happened in Arizona. As you can see, the bear wasn’t exactly cooperative. He tried swatting away the stick being used by the guy in the bucket.

The Animals' Reaction is Purely Instinct

I’m reminded of my cat, who for a few days decided my toilet seat was a comfortable bed. When I was in need and tried to remove him, he wanted to play and put up a resistance. Just not as fierce as a bear can be.

Obviously, power lines can be a threat to bears, and if he also takes down some of the equipment, it can cause some homes and businesses to go dark. This wasn’t an easy job, and as you can see, the animal ran to another pole and started climbing again, before changing his mind and running off into the desert.

Repeat After Me!

I guess it goes without saying we shouldn’t mess with wild animals. The only reason it keeps getting repeated is that we know some people who tempt fate, and sometimes it results in great harm. Not only are people destroyed, but the bear is usually destroyed as well. A friend of mine once startled a bear in a tree. It growled, climbed down, and then ran past him and into the woods. My buddy was so startled that he was unable to move, but the bear just wanted some distance.