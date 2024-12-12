Santa and Toy Trains at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

We grew up with them. For many, some of our happiest childhood memories involve model trains. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are celebrating Christmas early. On Saturday, December 14th, at the railroad exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The doors open at noon. Many of you are familiar with the location in Filer. Many are familiar with the exhibit. It’s the most popular on the fairgrounds.

If you haven’t been there in the last few years, it’s a completely new building and a newly constructed series of dioramas.

While parents may buy their kids screens because it’s an easier way to occupy the kids, the little ones are fascinated by the models, which can be a great way to involve an entire family in the hobby.

Saturday’s program is an outreach to the community.

A model train is among my earliest memories. My dad had one set up in our huge living room. The engine and cars were metal. Plastic later became the norm, but it doesn’t change the impact of viewing the trains.

Model trains are a working history and museum of an ongoing way of life in America. Trains still run many times a day in many of our hometowns.

Click here and watch the video for more details about the open house. For the kids, you can also see Santa Claus. He may have a few ideas about model trains.

