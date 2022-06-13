City of Twin Falls Closing Major 5 Point Intersection Thursday
Twin Falls City Hall announced that the city will be closing one of the 5 Points intersections on Thursday for repairs to a traffic light.
Thursday morning, Twin Falls drivers are being asked to avoid the Blue Lakes and Addison Avenue insection. Contractors will be fixing a damaged traffic light beginning around 8:30 AM and the repair job is estimated to take 3 and a half hours.
During the repair project, flaggers will be helping to direct traffic. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel.
Those attempting access through the intersection during that time should expect delays. Drivers should also take extra caution in the area with slower speeds and by watching for workers and equipment.
Get our free mobile app
Twin Falls Downtown Art Alley Project
Cool old art painted on the walls of an alley in Downtown Twin Falls.
17 Horrible Specialized Idaho License Plate Ideas
With personalized license plates, you get to have a bit of creativity. You get to make the plate your own and either be vague, funny, odd, or crystal clear with your message. But you only get a few letters to do it.