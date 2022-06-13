Twin Falls City Hall announced that the city will be closing one of the 5 Points intersections on Thursday for repairs to a traffic light.

Thursday morning, Twin Falls drivers are being asked to avoid the Blue Lakes and Addison Avenue insection. Contractors will be fixing a damaged traffic light beginning around 8:30 AM and the repair job is estimated to take 3 and a half hours.

During the repair project, flaggers will be helping to direct traffic. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel.

Those attempting access through the intersection during that time should expect delays. Drivers should also take extra caution in the area with slower speeds and by watching for workers and equipment.

