Man Charged after Burley Police Chase

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities charged a man with several felonies following a pursuit through Burley last week that involved a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to court documents, on Thursday August 13, 33-year-old Collin Fukuji was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer, felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, and misdemeanor possession or use of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting arrest, plus leaving the scene of an accident.

Cassia County Sheriff's detectives had been watching Fukuji several days leading up to the pursuit as they allegedly watch him meet with several people involved in other active drug investigations. Eventually the deputies attempted to stop Fukuji for not using his turn signal, however he didn't pullover and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies allege Fukuji sped around several vehicles in his Subaru car, including a semi-truck on the right side, at speeds of 60 m.p.h. and eventually struck a small car attempting to turn into a nearby middle school. Two people, one of them a juvenile, had to be taken to the hospital. Fukuji kept going eventually leading police to a manufacturing facility on the east side of town.

Fukuji allegedly ran into the building and handed a black case off to an employee telling him to hide it. Fukuji was found inside an office where he was arrested. Detectives say in court filings they had found several weapons inside his car including a loaded AR-15 rifle and handgun.