Man Charged for Valentine’s Day Chase Into Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man accused of taking Magic Valley police on a 100 mph chase from Filer to Twin Falls on Valentine's Day is facing charges of attempting to elude a police officer and aggravated battery.

According to charging documents filed with the court, Harold Climer Jr. was spotted in a Ford Explorer by law enforcement swerving on Highway 30 on Feb. 14 in Filer nearly hitting another car. Police tried to pull him over, but he allegedly sped off reaching speeds of 100 mph as he drove towards Twin Falls.

At one point police say he drove down into Rock Creek Canyon where they tried to block him in. Climber hit a patrol car and continued on out of the canyon and sped into Twin Falls where police called off the chase.

However, police later caught up with the SUV going through a parking lot near the intersection of Washington Street and Addison Avenue. Officers were able to use their patrol cars to pin the Explorer and prevented the pursuit from continuing.