Gooding Man Arrested after Eluding State Police

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) One person was arrested after running from police in south Jerome County on Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Japheth Eckles, age 34, of Gooding, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and attempting to elude a peace officer along with other charges. Police say they attempted to pull Eckles over for speeding on Golf Course Road and West 600 South at around 2 p.m. Eckles, driving a Ram 3500, speed off from police driving into oncoming traffic and ran a stop sign. During the pursuit, passenger Michael Lessly, age 33, of Wendell, jumped from Eckles pickup, he had to be taken to the hospital. Eckles was later located by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office and taken back to Jerome where he was booked into the jail and charged. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office helped ISP.