Three County High Speed Chase Ends in Jerome County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) A police pursuit that began in Blaine County and ended early this morning in Jerome County after the suspect driver sped through Lincoln County exceeding seeds of 100 m.p.h. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez, deputies picked up the chase at around 1:10 a.m. after being notified by Blaine County authorities the suspect vehicle was headed south of State Highway 75. Lincoln County attempted to stop the vehicle driven, by Mary North, age 32, of Challis, but it accelerated. Rodriguez said in a statement, North allegedly ran through the city of Shoshone going more than 125 m.p.h. and continued on into Jerome County. Idaho State Police was eventually able to stop the pursuit by deploying spike strips. The chase ended with only a minor crash between the suspect's car and a Jerome County Sheriff's vehicle, according to Rodriguez. North is now facing felony charges of eluding law enforcement and injury to a child; she is also facing additional charges out of Blaine County. ISP, Gooding and Jerome county sheriff's and Shoshone Police were all involved in the pursuit.