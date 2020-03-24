Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities have arrested and charged a man for attempted murder.

According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office website, Joseph Price, 43, was arrested and booked on Monday afternoon on one count of felony attempted murder, court records also show he has been charged with two counts of felony mayhem, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon, and injury to a child.

Court records indicate Price was arraigned March 24, and was appointed a public defender. His next court date is set for next week.