Man Facing Six Felony Sex Crimes, Including Rape in Cassia County

Photo credit Cassia County Sheriff's Office

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 38-year-old Magic Valley man has been charged with six felony sex crimes including rape and sexual exploitation of a child under the age of sixteen.

According to online court records, Brett Dayley was booked into the Cassia County Jail on Wednesday and was arraigned in court the following day for lewd conduct with a child under 16, willful possession of sexaully exploitative material, knowingly distributing sexually exploitative material to a minor, sexual abuse of a child under 16, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and rape of a child under the age of 16. More information to come....

