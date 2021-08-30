Man Recovered From Oakley Reservoir

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A dive team, helicopter and emergency crews responded to a reported drowning Sunday morning at the Oakley Reservoir. The Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart confirmed an adult male was recovered from the reservoir. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell identified the victim as 56-year-old Jerry Dean Sparks of Rupert.

Sheriff Warrell said emergency crews were called out at around 10:48 a.m. to a report from witnesses who said they had seen a boat go under the water with a man in it. Eventually a bystander pulled Sparks from the water before crews arrived and attempted to do CPR, however Sparks was declared deceased once first responders arrived. An air ambulance did respond to the scene. A Cassia County dive team was able to retrieve the boat; it is not known what caused the boat to sink.

