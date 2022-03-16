For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.

Fiber Line Cable Cut in Wendell Idaho

Many called, and many were given different timelines of when the problem would be fixed. I am a Century Link carrier, and we were told originally it would be resolved by 4 PM, then 6 PM, followed by no timeline. Last night, Century Link finally sent out an email, with a little information, stating that a major fiber line had been cut in Wendell, Idaho, causing the problem. While the issue was not fully resolved, Century Link was able to establish a temporary connection for all its customers. It runs slow, but it is something.

When Will the Internet Be Back Up?

If all goes according to plan, everything should be back up to normal speed and strength sometime today. When a cable is cut, someone has to go back in and lay a new cable, but then splice it together. The cables are large and will need 1000 strands each to splice together. In total 2000 strands of cable need to be spliced together to get things back up and running, which takes a good amount of time.

The frustration was real, and for those that work from home, it was tough to deal with. For anyone trying to watch something on a streaming service, you were out of luck. Hopefully, things will be up and running normally today, and by the time you read this, it will hopefully be an issue in the past. Thank you to Century Link for working through the night and keeping your customers updated, and let's all hope that the agony ends soon.

