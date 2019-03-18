Massive Herd Of Elk Crosses Idaho Highway

Let's play a game. How many elk can you count in this video?

I stopped counting at as soon as the video started because I knew it was impossible to count. The Idaho Transportation Department just posted an amazing video of a huge herd of elk crossing the highway just north of Forth Hall. The video has gone viral online and has nearly 100,000 views in just 8 hours.

Comments on the Facebook video range from marvel at the beauty of the wildlife to comments about the hunting season. One comment states that despite the large number of animals now that none will be around once hunting season gets going.

I think it is also worth a note that just a few weeks ago this area of Idaho was covered in a heavy layer of snow and now it looks dry as early summer. Is the winter weather and snow really gone or is spring actually upon us?